Priceline.com posts higher profit, names new CEO

Nov 7 Priceline.com, the online travel
agency known for its name-your-own price auction, on Thursday
said quarterly profit rose and named a new president and chief
executive as of next year.
Darren Huston, current CEO of the company's Booking.com B.V.
(Netherlands) unit, will become president and chief executive of
Priceline.com on Jan. 1. Current CEO Jeffery Boyd will stay on
as chairman of the board, the company said.
Net income was nearly $833 million, or $15.72 a diluted
share, in the third quarter, compared with $596.6 million, or
$11.66 a share, a year earlier.
Shares of the company dipped 3 percent in after-hours trade
following its earnings announcement.