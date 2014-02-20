版本:
Priceline posts higher quarterly profit

Feb 20 Priceline.com, the online travel agency known for its name-your-own-price auction, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it booked more hotel stays, airline tickets and rental-car reservations.

Fourth-quarter net income came to $378.1 million, or $7.14 a diluted share, compared with $289 million, or $5.63 a share, a year earlier.
