Priceline posts higher quarterly profit

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
Feb 20 Priceline.com, the online travel agency known for its name-your-own-price auction, posted a higher quarterly profit on Thursday as it booked more hotel stays, airline tickets and rental-car reservations.
Fourth-quarter net income came to $378.1 million, or $7.14 a diluted share, compared with $289 million, or $5.63 a share, a year earlier.
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
* Entered into a strategic partnership with Paypal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.