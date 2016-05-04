Priceline profit beats estimates as hotel stays soar

May 4 Priceline Group Inc on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates as its customers booked more nights in hotels than a year earlier.

Priceline Group, the world's most profitable online travel services company, said it earned $374 million.

Excluding special items such as stock-based employee compensation, earnings increased 24 percent from a year earlier to $532 million, or $10.54 per share. Analysts estimated on average had expected $9.65 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

