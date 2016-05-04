Priceline profit beats estimates as hotel stays soar

BRIEF-Emera announces expiration and settlement of exchange offer
May 4 Priceline Group Inc on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit above analysts' estimates as its customers booked more nights in hotels than a year earlier.
Priceline Group, the world's most profitable online travel services company, said it earned $374 million.
Excluding special items such as stock-based employee compensation, earnings increased 24 percent from a year earlier to $532 million, or $10.54 per share. Analysts estimated on average had expected $9.65 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Rolls-Royce Plc agreed to pay authorities more than $800 million to resolve charges of bribing officials in six countries in schemes that lasted more than a decade, the U.S. Justice Department and U.K. Serious Fraud Office said in statements Tuesday.
Jan 17 Aveda Transportation And Energy Services Inc