UPDATE 2-Priceline shares tumble after forecast for slower growth

May 4 Priceline Group Inc on Wednesday
said its growth would slow in the second quarter as it spends
more on marketing and as the timing of holidays shifts traveler
bookings, sending shares down more than 7 percent in premarket
trading.
The lower forecast overshadowed a first-quarter profit that
exceeded expectations at the world's most profitable online
travel services company.
Priceline Group, which operates Booking.com and other sites,
earned $374 million in the first three months. Excluding special
items, earnings jumped 24 percent from a year earlier to $532
million, or $10.54 per share. Analysts, on average, had expected
$9.65 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The profit beat came as customers booked 31 percent more
nights in hotels than a year earlier, with travel bookings up 21
percent overall, the company said. The early timing of the
Easter holiday in part buoyed results.
Still, Priceline's forecast that profit and bookings growth
would slow concerned investors.
The company expects bookings to rise up to 18 percent in the
second quarter, and to earn up to $12.50 per share on an
adjusted basis. That's short of the 21 percent rise and $14.90
in earnings per share, respectively, that Cowen and Company
analyst Kevin Kopelman said Priceline needed to forecast.
"Gross bookings have continued to grow strongly across all
channels and key geographic regions thus far in Q2, but growth
has decelerated compared to Q1," Chief Financial Officer Daniel
Finnegan said on an analyst call.
"We believe that the Eurocup and earlier timing this year
for (the Muslim fasting month of) Ramadan will negatively impact
our year-over-year growth rate in June."
Costs will also rise as the company said it plans to spend
more on marketing to thwart competition from hotels offering
discounts on their own websites to lure travelers from companies
like Priceline, which charges a fee for listing their inventory.
The weak forecast comes less than a week after Priceline
said its Chief Executive Darren Huston had resigned after an
investigation into a personal relationship with an employee that
violated the company's code of conduct.
S&P Capital IQ analyst Tuna Amobi said uncertainty about
when Priceline would appoint a CEO replacement may have also
hurt shares. Chairman and Interim CEO Jeffery Boyd said
Priceline did not have a prediction for how long the search will
take.
