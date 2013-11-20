版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 20日 星期三 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Priceline shares up 2.8 pct premarket, Goldman adds to conviction buy list

NEW YORK Nov 20 Priceline Com Inc : * Shares up 2.8 percent premarket, Goldman Sachs adds to conviction buy list
