2015年 3月 18日

MOVES-PwC names Gregory Bitz senior adviser for public sector business

March 17 PricewaterhouseCoopers hired Gregory Bitz as senior adviser for the accounting firm's public sector business, focused on strategic planning and financial management.

Bitz joins PwC after a lengthy government career, having served as special assistant to the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy (financial management operations); senior accountant to the marine corps (accounting and finance); and director of finance for the Department of Defense.

He is also a recipient of the Defense Distinguished Civilian Service Medal, as well as the Army Civilian Meritorious Service Medal. (Reporting by Natalie Grover)

