版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 14日 星期二 02:44 BJT

MOVES- John Stadtler joins PwC as leader of U.S. Financial Services

Oct 13 Professional services provider PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said it had named John Stadtler leader of the firm's U.S. Financial Services Industry practice.

In his new role, Stadtler will continue to oversee large engagements while steering the direction of the banking, insurance and asset management practices. Stadtler joined PwC in 1988 and has been a partner since 1999.

The company also named David Leavitt tax principal in its New York real estate practice.

Previously, Leavitt advised clients on a wide range of tax matters for Mayer Brown LLP in Chicago. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐