MOVES- John Stadtler joins PwC as leader of U.S. Financial Services

Oct 13 Professional services provider PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said it had named John Stadtler leader of the firm's U.S. Financial Services Industry practice.

In his new role, Stadtler will continue to oversee large engagements while steering the direction of the banking, insurance and asset management practices. Stadtler joined PwC in 1988 and has been a partner since 1999.

The company also named David Leavitt tax principal in its New York real estate practice.

Previously, Leavitt advised clients on a wide range of tax matters for Mayer Brown LLP in Chicago. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)