2015年 10月 30日

MOVES-PWC appoints Michael Jackson senior adviser

Oct 29 Auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP named Michael Jackson senior adviser for its public sector practice.

Jackson is the founder and president of Firebreak Partners LLC, a security and technology advisory services firm. He currently serves as director for Rivada Networks and SafeNet Assured Technologies. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

