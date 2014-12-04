版本:
MOVES-PricewaterhouseCoopers names new tax services principal

Dec 4 Accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP said it appointed Mike Danilack as a principal at its Washington National Tax Services' transfer pricing unit.

Danilack joins from Internal Revenue Service where he was a deputy commissioner. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
