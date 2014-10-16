MOVES-PricewaterhouseCoopers U.S. names new industry leaders

Oct 16 PricewaterhouseCoopers' U.S. division said it appointed Charles Marx, Pamela Schlosser, Mike Tomera and Jennifer Fahey as new industry leaders within the company's Industrial Products practice, effective immediately.

Marx will serve as Aerospace and Defense (A&D) leader, while Schlosser will serve as Chemicals leader.

Tomera will serve as Metals leader and Fahey as Business and Professional Services leader. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore)