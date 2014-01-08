COLUMN-What's behind JPMorgan's push for worker training?

By Jill Priluck
Jan 8 Just a few weeks before federal
prosecutors announced a nearly $2 billion settlement with
JPMorgan Chase over Bernie Madoff's fraudulent accounts,
chairman and chief executive officer Jamie Dimon sat alongside
former Congressman and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel
at an Aspen Institute forum in the biology lab of Malcolm X
College to tout the embattled bank's five-year, $250 million,
multi-city investment in job training. The bank would commit $15
million for "workplace readiness and demand-driven training" in
Chicago.
JPMorgan is not alone in its quest to change how it is seen.
Goldman Sachs recently extended its 10,000 Small Businesses plan
to Detroit, the latest of a number of cities to receive cash
from the investment bank. There's a reason beyond the corporate
charity push for all the giving. The financial industry is
facing a sea change in electoral politics. It is increasingly
operating in a polarized political system that has placed a
premium on accountability. Populist and ideologically extreme
constituencies are needed for primaries and general elections in
which fewer middle-of-the-road voters participate. Loyalties
change quickly if pols don't sway the way their bases want.
Elected and would-be elected officials can rely on campaign cash
from super PACs and independent expenditures involving wealthy
contributors like Sheldon Adelson, George Soros and David Koch.
Campaigners don't have to rely as much on Wall Street as a unit.
Politicians, especially Democrats, benefit from denouncing
financiers. As Ben White and Maggie Haberman reported in
Politico, "at both ends of the political spectrum, the titans of
American finance today find themselves alienated from politics
to a surprising degree." White and Haberman document an
environment in which President Obama labels them "fat cats," the
left demonizes and the Tea Party Republicans just shun. So when
someone like White House Senior Adviser Valerie Jarrett
mentioned Goldman Sachs' 10,000 Small Businesses in an interview
with White, it shows the benefits an outfit like JPMorgan get
from courting charitable initiatives, even if they delve into
murky policy terrain.
It's no accident that Dimon appeared with Emanuel, who is
perceived as a hands-on, connected public servant. More than
just a good will gloss, the bank's job training effort is a move
to make nice with a political and regulatory establishment that
denounces plutocrats. So what better way for JPMorgan Chase to
ingratiate itself with the public servant class than to play
policymaker in Chicago by throwing tax-deductible money to a
job-skills training effort run by a proven pragmatist with deep
Washington ties?
JPMorgan Chase won't say much about how the "New Skills at
Work" initiative was conceived or what it will entail. A
continuation of the bank's corporate responsibility arm that
funds non-profits and others, the push is clearly an effort to
change the bank's deteriorating public image following the $13
billion Department of Justice settlement, the Madoff case that
included a blocked probe, an "Ask JPMorgan" social media
campaign that yielded questions such as whether it is "ok to
outright lie cheat and steal" and a host of other
embarrassments.
The New Skills at Work initiative is much more complicated.
Goldman Sachs' simple effort to award grants to upstarts
presented a pretty cheery proposition for both the little guy
and the bank. But the jobs conundrum is wonkier than funding
startups. It is politically sticky. It requires JPMorgan Chase
to collaborate with policymakers in New York, Los Angeles, Miami
and Chicago. It involves consulting with academics and
non-profit leaders to figure out what kind of manufacturing or
retail jobs are vacant, what the lacking skills are and how to
target populations that need the most training. JPMorgan is
wading into an unemployed workforce that may be overlooked not
because of a lack of skills, ultimately, but because of deeper
problems such as a cultural and socioeconomic dissonance with
employers, an inability to square work responsibilities with
family or healthcare pressures, and most importantly an economy
in transition.
This is not a problem that can be solved simply by throwing
cash in its direction. While there are exceptions, job training
programs have been some of the biggest public policy failures of
the last generation. New Deal initiatives were policy coups that
helped the Depression-worn find jobs, but modern counterparts
have lacked resonance. In 1984, the libertarian Cato Institute
criticized federal efforts during the height of the Reagan era
and it's been downhill ever since. As recently as June, the
General Accounting Office reported that Obama's green jobs
initiative has been slow to reap rewards. It remains to be seen
whether the grants to states announced by Obama in September
will be any more of an improvement.
Obviously, a $250 million expenditure over five years that
also happens to be a charitable tax deduction is not a hit to
the bottom line. But the willingness of JPMorgan Chase to expend
so much energy and reputational capital on what has been a
losing proposition for the last 30 or so years speaks to the
bank's dire circumstances in the age of Dodd-Frank, Basel III
and a renewed resilience in regulatory and enforcement circles
from the SEC to the Justice Department.
It probably won't hurt to school community college kids in
workplace culture, norms and tasks. Maybe a data-driven approach
will solve the problem of unemployment in Chicago, where 100,000
jobs are vacant. Or maybe it won't. But JPMorgan might have done
better if it expended its resources on a winning bet rather than
a problem that is far beyond the Band-Aid that a few hours of
training in front of a computer screen and a seminar on the
meaning of business casual can remedy.
In other words, the bank might have done better to fund
small businesses or create small upstarts in these cities and
hire the people they're training. That kind of innovation has
made policymakers and legislators and the public stand up and
take note.