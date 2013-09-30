COLUMN-Does bad publicity kill merger plans - and should it?

By Jill Priluck
Sept 30 Last week Fairfax Financial Holdings
chief executive officer Prem Watsa insisted that he would not
walk away from a BlackBerry deal. "We've never renegotiated," he
said. "Over 28 years our reputation is stellar on that front. We
just don't do that." Watsa's statement followed a 6 percent loss
in share price. The firm was in a tough spot. Reporters covered
the market's lack of enthusiasm and the deal looked like it
could be a goner.
What Watsa does is anyone's guess. But a new paper in the
Journal of Financial Economics that examines the media's role in
acquisitions sheds light on the complexities of Watsa's bad
press amid falling share prices. Baixiao Liu of Florida State
University and John McConnell of Purdue University found that a
CEO was more likely to shelve a bad deal if reporting in the New
York Times, the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones News Service
was negative, not necessarily because of its merits, but because
of its effect on managers. The authors conclude that news
reporting can be a force of good in corporate governance, even
when managers act in their interest.
Liu and McConnell examined 636 acquisition attempts by 537
firms between 1990 and 2010 valued at more than $100 million. Of
the 636 acquisition attempts, 121, or 19 percent, were
abandoned. Annual rates were evenly distributed over time and
industries. Between 1990 and 1999, 20 percent were abandoned and
from 2000 to 2010, 7 percent were. They controlled for stock
ownership, companies in heavily-regulated industries, and other
variables that might nudge an acquisition toward the trash heap.
Microsoft's attempted acquisition of Yahoo in 2008 might be
a case in point, if it weren't so complicated. The software
giant's price-per-share fell from almost $32 per share to about
$27 per share in the month following the announcement. Yahoo's
per-share price dropped from around $29 to $27. Three months
after the announcement amid significant media bashing, Microsoft
killed the deal. Shareholder angst played a role in its
downfall, but so did Jerry Yang's reported insistence on a
higher price-per-share. Yang certainly had a lot at stake,
reputation-wise. That likely played a role in his hardball
tactics and, ultimately, the deal's abandonment. But Steve
Ballmer couldn't have had the same concerns about future
earnings and hiring prospects.
It might seem painfully obvious: Of course a manager is more
likely to kill a deal with bad coverage. After all, most CEOs
own shares in their companies. If a stock price falls with
little hope for a spike, the CEO surely would have an incentive
to cancel it to avoid portfolio losses. But the authors weren't
satisfied that the fear of dwindling wealth told the whole
story. Using stock market reaction at the time of the
acquisition announcement as a proxy for whether a deal was
"bad," they wanted to find out why else managers "listen to the
market."
Liu and McConnell turned to the news for an answer. They
examined articles that mentioned the name of a company in the
first 25 words and used the Loughran and McDonald Financial
Sentiment Dictionary to identify negative words, such as
"adversely" and "disappointing."
Only if a deal received widespread bad press was a CEO more
likely to put the kibosh on it. More telling, if a deal had a
more negative stock market reaction upon its announcement than
another, then the transaction with the more widespread coverage
was more likely to be killed, even if the other one performed
worse. The authors conclude that managers are more comfortable
presiding over broken deals than bad ones because of the effect
on a manager's reputation, including future hiring prospects and
earnings.
But business news isn't as simple as the authors seem to
suggest. Sure, the media controls the conversation and it's
difficult to reverse a negative tone, as anyone who's been in
the glare of the press knows. And, yes, it's probably true that
it's harder for managers who preside over value-reducing
positions that everyone has read about to find his or her next
gig and get a higher salary. But the authors fail to consider
that aside from plunging stock prices, negative stories are
often driven by insiders who frame these deals as supposed duds,
so the media ends up being a mouthpiece for the managers and
directors who want to game these transactions through leaks and
tips.
It's also not always the case that abandoning a so-called
bad acquisition is good corporate governance. Sometimes it is
better to be in the game than not at all, even if the plan is
less than perfect. Companies like Google and Facebook know this
all too well. And the notion of a "bad" deal is misleading. If
the media is a death knell for a deal that led to falling stock
prices when it was announced, who's to say the acquisition would
have turned out as poorly as everyone predicted? Many supposed
game-changing acquisitions end up being bombs; AOL-Time Warner
is a large and infamous example. It's still not crystal clear
that Google's acquisition of Motorola is a bust, but at the time
it was "good" enough that reporters predicted it could be bad
for Apple, though this hasn't seemed to be true so far. Remember
Yahoo's purchase of GeoCities? Exactly.
Like life, business is filled with unexpected twists and
turns that elude even the most ironclad variables. No one is
more familiar with this than the executives who run Silicon
Valley giants, who acquire with abandon, but don't seem to learn
from their mistakes. Of course, there's always the press to
remind them.