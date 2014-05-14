Prima BioMed's therapy improves survival rates in ovarian cancer

May 14 Prima BioMed Ltd said
its experimental lead treatment improved survival in some
ovarian cancer patients without the disease worsening.
The mid-stage trial was testing the drug, CVac, in 63
patients who showed no signs or symptoms of the disease after
one or two rounds of treatment.
Patients, who experienced remission after two rounds of
chemotherapy, showed a median survival of 12.91 months without
the cancer worsening, compared to 4.94 months for those
receiving only chemotherapy.
The Australian company said the drug failed to prove as
effective as standard therapy in patients who experienced
remission after one round of chemotherapy.
CVac, like Dendreon Corp's prostate cancer vaccine
Provenge, is a form of immunotherapy that stimulates the
patient's immune system to target and destroy tumors.
Once touted as the next big thing in biotechnology, the
$93,000-per-year Provenge failed to live up to expectations,
hurt by uncertainty over insurance coverage and competition from
cheaper drugs.
CVac, which is also being tested for use in pancreatic
cancer, is likely to be priced between $75,000-$125,000 per year
if approved, Prima BioMed Chief Executive Matthew Lehman said.
Ovarian cancer, one of the most frequent gynecological
malignancies, has no effective screening method and is sometimes
called 'the cancer that whispers' because it often progresses
before symptoms arise. The majority of patients with
advanced-stage cancer tend to relapse and need additional
therapy.
Ovarian cancer is the eighth most common cancer and the
fifth leading cause of cancer death in American women, according
to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
