Primacom auction deadline extended-source

FRANKFURT Aug 6 The deadline for an auction to
sell German cable operator Primacom has been extended
by about two months, a source familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
The move is a sign that potential bidders are struggling to
put together indicative offers as the euro zone crisis roils
global markets.
Some of the bidders had asked for the deadline to be
extended beyond the original date at the end of July, the source
said.
Deutsche Telekom, Pepcom, Unitymedia KabelBW
, part of Liberty Global, and two
infrastructure funds are expected to be among the bidders, the
source said.
Unitymedia KabelBW Chief Executive Lutz Schueler, asked
whether he made an offer, declined to comment.
"But if you just look at where Primacom is active and where
we are, you can see that Primacom doesn't have that much clients
where we have," he told Reuters.
"We have already bought (activities in) Wiesbaden and Aachen
from Primacom and the other activities are a little far away
from where we opperate. We will continue to look at it, but it
is not directly in our distribution area."
The German cable market was once one of Europe's most
fragmented, with a proliferation of smaller regional players
offering television and broadband services.
But private equity firms and companies like Liberty Global
and Kabel Deutschland have restructured the market by buying up
smaller companies to create more efficient larger players.
Kabel Deutschland has said it would not participate.
Primacom's owners, a group of former creditors including ING
Groep, fund managers Alcentra Group, Tennenbaum Capital
and Avenue Capital, had pressed ahead with an accelerated
auction process in May, in the hope of selling the cable
operator for around 400 million euros ($496.52 million).
Primacom could not immediately be reached for comment.