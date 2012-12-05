UPDATE 1-Canada's KingSett leads C$2.6 bln bid for Primaris REIT

TORONTO Dec 5 A consortium led by Canada's KingSett Capital will offer about C$2.6 billion ($2.62 billion) to acquire Primaris Retail REIT to bolster its portfolio of Canadian shopping malls at a time when U.S. retailers are looking to expand northward.

The unsolicited offer, announced by the private equity fund on Wednesday, would give it control of mid-market retail centers in major cities across Canada and dominant shopping malls in secondary cities. The consortium consists of the Ontario Pension Board as well as some of KingSett's investment funds.

The cash offer of C$26 per unit represents a premium of about 12.8 percent to Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust's Tuesday closing price of C$23.04 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Including the assumption of debt, the transaction is valued at C$4.4 billion.

The proposed deal is also supported by a C$1.1 billion side agreement with Canada's largest REIT, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, which has agreed to purchase some of the Primaris assets after the close of the proposed transaction.

The offer comes as U.S. retailers, looking to expand into Canada, vie for prime real estate assets. Last year, Target Corp , the second-largest U.S. discounter, agreed to take over Canadian leases for Zellers stores owned by Hudson's Bay Co in a deal worth some C$1.8 billion.

RioCan last year signed a C$1 billion joint venture to develop outlet malls in Canada with U.S.-based Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

"This is a strong and compelling offer, providing unitholders with a premium price at a time of peak valuations in the sector," said Jon Love, KingSett's managing partner.

"The all-cash offer provides Primaris' unitholders with an attractive opportunity to obtain immediate liquidity in the face of economic uncertainty and volatile markets."

Primaris units touched an all-time high of C$24.93 in August on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The REIT, formed in 2003, owns more than 30 properties in cities across Canada, including the Dufferin Mall in Toronto, the Cornwall Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, and the Tecumseh Mall in Windsor, Ontario.

Its tenant list includes such names as Hudson's Bay, Canadian Tire Corp, Reitmans, Sears Canada, Target, Shoppers Drug Mart Corp and others.

The firm said it had secured the financing required to close the proposed transaction and to provide for any post-closing refinancing and liquidity requirements.