Primaris is hiring adviser on C$2.6 bln bid - CEO

| TORONTO
TORONTO Dec 6 Primaris Retail REIT's
chief executive said on Thursday the company is in the process
of hiring financial advisers, a day after receiving a C$2.6
billion ($2.63 billion) takeover bid from a consortium led by
KingSett Capital.
CEO John Morrison said the Primaris board would give the
Canadian real estate invesment trust's unitholders its opinion
of the bid once it receives a formal offer.
If KingSett succeeds it will win control of mid-market
retail centers in major cities across the country and dominant
shopping malls in secondary cities.
Morrison, in an interview with Reuters on Thursday, said Jon
Love, his counterpart at KingSett, only informed him about the
proposal in a conversation late on Tuesday.
"It was a very informal. It was 'we are going to make a bid
for Primaris and we are going to issue a press release tomorrow
morning,'" said Morrison. "I listened and he talked. It was very
brief."
The bid for Primaris comes at a time when U.S. retailers are
looking to expand northward and are vying for prime retail real
estate assets in the country.
Primaris, formed in 2003, owns more than 30 properties in
cities across Canada, including the Dufferin Mall in Toronto,
the Cornwall Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, the Tecumseh Mall
in Windsor, Ontario, the Woodgrove Centre in Nanaimo, British
Columbia, and the Cornwall Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan.
Its tenant list includes household names such as Hudson's
Bay, Canadian Tire, Reitmans, Sears Canada
, Target, Shoppers Drug Mart Corp and others.
Morrison said Primaris aims to have an independent financial
adviser retained by Thursday to review the formal proposal once
the REIT receives it.
He declined to say on whether Primaris would explore
strategic alternatives to the unsolicited offer.
The KingSett proposal is supported by a C$1.1 billion side
deal with RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, Canada's largest
REIT. RioCan has agreed to buy some of the Primaris assets after
the close of the proposed transaction.
KingSett and its affiliates own about 6.88 million units of
Primaris, representing about 7 percent of issued and outstanding
units, making them one of the top unitholders in the company.