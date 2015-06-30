版本:
Sun Life to buy investment management firm Prime Advisors

June 30 Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc said it would buy investment management company Prime Advisors Inc to expand its asset management portfolio.

Toronto-based Sun Life did not disclose the value of the deal.

The company bought New York-based Ryan Labs Asset Management in January to win more business from U.S. pension funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life followed that up last month with the C$560 million acquisition of North American real estate investment manager Bentall Kennedy Group.

Prime Advisors, which had about $13 billion in assets under management as of May 31, will operate as a standalone unit of Sun Life Investment Management, Sun Life said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

