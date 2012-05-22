C.Suisse, BofA gain prime broking market share in Asia-survey

* CS, BofA increase number of hedge fund clients, assets
* CS narrows gap with No. 2 prime broker Morgan Stanley
* Industry AUM falls to $137 bln from $150 bln a year ago
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG, May 22 The Asian prime brokerage
units of Credit Suisse and Bank of America Corp
gained market share in the last one year when Goldman
Sachs and Morgan Stanley, the top-two industry
players, lost hedge fund clients and assets, a survey showed.
Before the 2008 financial crisis, the combined market share
of Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley stood at about 60 percent of
the Asia-Pacific prime broking market, which now services $137
billion of assets.
That share of the two U.S. investment banks has since
halved, the annual survey released this month by industry
tracker AsiaHedge showed, with Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
and UBS grabbing more than 10 percent each.
Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and
lending money to hedge funds. Click for their rank and assets
under management in Asia:
The survey found Credit Suisse, with $19.2 billion in hedge
fund assets in the region, narrowing the gap on No. 2 prime
broker Morgan Stanley to just about $420 million, down from $4.8
billion a year earlier.
Bank of America Corp edged past Citigroup to take the
No. 6 rank in the industry, increasing assets by more than a
third to about $6 billion. The firm, along with Credit Suisse,
also added new clients in the last one year, the survey shows.
All others with $5 billion or more lost clients and market
share in a tough year for the industry that saw assets under
management falling to about $137 billion from $150 billion as
more than 80 hedge funds shut down.
ROUGH GUIDE
Any survey on the industry is only a rough guide to the
market share as most of the hedge funds do not disclose a
break-up of business between prime brokers.
In Hong Kong, the biggest Asia-Pacific hedge fund market,
Deutsche Bank toppled Morgan Stanley to grab No. 1 position.
The bank also replaced UBS as No. 1 prime broker in Australia.
The German bank, which has won prime brokerage mandate from
Azentus Capital in Hong Kong, the biggest launch in Asia last
year, had $15.8 billion under management, about 10 percent less
than a year ago period, the survey showed.
UBS retained its rank as No. 5 prime broker but saw assets
shrink by about a fifth to $13.7 billion.
Credit Suisse and Citigroup declined to comment. All other
banks mentioned in the story could not be reached for immediate
comments.
The top-five players in the industry together control 65
percent market share in the Asia-Pacific industry, the survey
from AsiaHedge showed.