Oaktree seeks to merge German real estate unit with peer

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
FRANKFURT May 8 Private equity investor Oaktree is in advanced talks to merge its German office real estate unit Acorn with competitor Prime Office, Prime Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The combined companies would be listed and hold assets worth 2.3 billion euros, Prime Office said, adding the aim was to reach an agreement by the European summer.
Oaktree, which already holds 8.4 percent in Prime Office, would become the majority shareholder in the company after the merger. The deal would allow Oaktree to attract new investors for the merged company and, by floating on the stock exchange, give it the option of exiting the investment later.
"Should the talks progress positively, the companies plan to take the necessary steps that are required for a merger including the determination of the merger exchange ratio and the appointment of the merger auditor," the statement said.
Prime Office's share rose 15.7 percent to 3.70 euros at 1340 GMT on Wednesday.
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.