UPDATE 2-Citigroup to raise $180.5 mln from Primerica stake sale

* Citigroup to sell about 8.1 mln Primerica shares
* Offering priced at $22.29 per share
* Proceeds to be received by Citi Holdings
Dec 13 Primerica Inc said
Citigroup priced a public offering to sell its remaining
stake of about 8.1 million shares in the insurer, in a move that
would raise proceeds of about $180.5 million for the U.S. bank.
The life insurer said Citigroup will sell their
shares at $22.29 apiece, matching Primerica's share closing
price on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Citigroup is selling its remaining stake in Primerica, a
little over a year after the company was spun-off from the bank
through a public listing.
Primerica, which went public in 2010 and is now
partly owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, said
Citigroup Global Markets is acting as sole book-running manager
for the offering.
Last month, Primerica bought back $200 million of its shares
from Citigroup, as the bank looked to reduce its non-core
assets.
The insurer was one of the building blocks of the Citigroup
financial empire put together by former CEO Sandy Weill, but
losses following the sub-prime mortgage crisis and a $45 billion
government bailout led to the spin-off of Primerica in an
initial public offering.
Citigroup's stake in the company is held through Citi
Holdings, the unit in which the bank keeps assets and businesses
it is exiting.
Since its creation in 2009, Citi Holdings has been cut to
half its size. At the end of the third quarter, Citi Holdings
had $289 billion in assets.