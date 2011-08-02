UPDATE 1-Primerica Q2 profit beats Street view

BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
* Q2 Oper EPS $0.59 vs $0.57
* Q2 EPS $0.58 (Follows alerts)
Aug 2 Citigroup Inc spinoff Primerica Inc posted a quarterly profit ahead of Wall Street expectations on higher sales of its term life insurance policies and investment and savings products.
For the second quarter, the life insurer posted net income of $44 million, or 58 cents per share.
Operating income - a key measure of profitability with insurance companies that excludes investment gains and losses was $45 million, or 59 cents per share.
Analysts were expecting the company to post a profit of 57 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $21.38 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
