UPDATE 2-Primerica to buy back $200 mln in shares from Citigroup

Nov 1 A little more than a year after it was spun-off from Citigroup through a public listing, Primerica Inc said it would buy back $200 million of its shares from the bank.

Following the buyback, Citi will own about 12.5 percent of the company's outstanding stock, the life insurer said in a statement.

Primerica, which went public in 2010 and is now partly owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, told Reuters in August that it was considering its first post-Citi buyback and was likely to have $300-$350 million in excess capital to fund repurchases.

The insurer was one of the building blocks of the Citigroup financial empire put together by former CEO Sandy Weill, but losses following the sub-prime mortgage crisis and a $45 billion government bailout led to the spin-off of Primerica in an initial public offering.

The rest of the bank's stake in the company is held through Citi Holdings, the unit in which the bank keeps assets and businesses it is exiting.

Since its creation in 2009, Citi Holdings has been cut to half its size. At the end of the third quarter, Citi Holdings had $289 billion in assets.

PROFIT, RECRUITMENT UP

For the third-quarter, Primerica earned $40.6 million, or 53 cents a share, compared with $39.6 million, or 52 cents a share, a year ago.

Net premiums rose 22 percent, while commissions and fees rose 12 percent for the quarter.

In the past, Primerica has struggled to keep its sales agents and has launched a massive recruitment drive.

Representatives recruited increased by 43 percent to 83,074 in the third quarter of 2011.

"As we move towards 2012, we remain focused on supporting and building our sales force to drive continued positive financial results," Co-Chief Executive John Addison said in a statement.

Primerica shares closed at $21.74 on the New York Exchange. Citigroup shares were up about a percent in extended trade after closing at $29.17 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Anthony Kurian)