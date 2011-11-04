UPDATE 2-Primero Q3 profit rises on gold prices

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics names Muneerah Kanji as interim CFO
Nov 4 Primero Mining posted a third-quarter profit, helped by strong gold prices, sending its shares up as much as 7 percent.
The spiraling euro zone debt crisis, a tepid economic recovery in North America and other factors lifted the price of gold -- often viewed as a safe-haven -- to an all-time high of $1,920.30 an ounce in September.
In the quarter, the company sold about 19,660 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,668 per ounce.
The price of gold averaged more than $1,700 an ounce in the quarter, up roughly 35 percent from a year earlier.
Toronto-based Primero reported the net income at 40 cents a share, compared with a loss of 68 cents a share, last year.
Primero, which owns the San Dimas gold-silver mine in Mexico, said it produced 27,450 gold equivalent ounces at a cash cost of $641 per gold equivalent ounce.
The company, which sells the bulk of the silver produced from San Dimas at well-below market prices under agreements it inherited with the acquisition of the mine, said revenue more than doubled to $46.1 million.
In September, the Mexico-focused gold miner cut its production outlook for 2011, hit by a month-long strike at its mine there and lower-than-expected gold grades.
Shares of the company rose to a near seven-week high of C$3.33 in morning trading on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
