Apple in talks to buy Israel's PrimeSense -report

BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line to be "official freight carrier for MLB
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"
TEL AVIV, July 16 Apple is in early negotiations to buy Israel-based PrimeSense, a developer of chips that enable three-dimensional machine vision, for $280 million, the Calcalist new website said on Tuesday.
A delegation of Apple engineering executives visited PrimeSense in early July, Calcalist said.
Officials at PrimeSense were not immediately available for comment.
PrimeSense has raised $85 million from Israel and U.S. venture capital funds, Calcalist noted.
PrimeSense's sensing technology, which gives digital devices the ability to observe a scene in three dimensions, was used to help power Microsoft's Xbox Kinect.
* Coach Inc- under terms of offer letter Joshua Schulman will receive an initial base salary of $950,000 per year - sec filing
* Oceaneering announces Anadarko Constellation umbilical contract