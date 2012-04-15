Australia's M2 Telecoms buys Primus Telecom for $199mln

MELBOURNE, April 16 Australia's M2 Telecommunications Group said on Monday it has agreed to buy Primus Telecom Holdings, the Australian operations of the U.S. Primus Telecommunications Group Inc, for A$192.4 million ($199 million) in cash.

M2 said it will launch a one-for-four rights offer to raise A$83.1 million to partially fund the acquisition.

The national Primus network, including the iPrimus brand, has about 165,000 residential and corporate customer contracts and had revenues of A$280.2 million in 2011, M2 said.