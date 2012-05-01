UPDATE 2-Tennis racquet maker Prince Sports files for bankruptcy

* Lists assets in the $50 mln-$100 mln range
* Expects to be owned by a large debtor
* Products have been used by Maria Sharapova, Patrick Rafter
and others
By Tanya Agrawal
May 1 Tennis racquet maker Prince Sports Inc,
which pioneered the oversized racquet, filed for bankruptcy
protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court citing increased
competition, piling de b t and a decline in discretionary spending
post the financial crisis that led to falling sales.
The company, whose products have been used by well known
tennis players like Maria Sharapova, Patrick Rafter, Martina
Navratilova and Gael Monfils, was founded in 1970 and also sells
sports footwear, apparel and accessories for indoor court sports
like squash and racquetball.
Prince has changed multiple hands in the past decade.
Lincolnshire Management Inc had acquired Prince from Benneton
Group, the parent company of United Colors of Benneton, in 2003.
Lincolnshire Management later sold the company to Nautic
Partners in August 2007.
Prince engaged UBS in November 2010 to start a process to
sell rights to its brands and operations in China, but aborted
the process when it did not receive any acceptable bids.
The company then decided to start another sale process in
October 2011 and hired Robert W. Baird, which found nine
potential investors.
That sale process too ended when the company was in
negotiations with the final three parties who would have paid
substantially lesser than the existing secured debt, Prince said
in its bankruptcy filing.
Prince sells its products through brands like "Ektelon,"
which sells racquetball racquets, footwear and gloves and
"Viking Athletics," through which it sells platform tennis
paddles, balls and gloves.
BANKRUPTCY PROTECTION
Prince listed assets in the $50 million to $100 million
range and said it owes $65 million in secured debt to Authentic
Brands Group (ABG)-Prince LLC and about $10.2 million in trade
debt to its vendors.
The company, which filed for Chapter 11 protection, expects
to be owned by ABG-Prince, which holds much of its debt.
ABG-Prince will cancel the secured debt in exchange for 100
percent new equity in the reorganized company, Prince said in
its bankruptcy filing.
ABG is a brand development and licensing company which has
managed prominent consumer brands like Marilyn Monroe, Bob
Marley and Polaroid among others, according to its website.
Prince will have to seek approval from the bankruptcy court
regarding all its restructuring plans.
The Bordentown, New Jersey-based company, which sells its
products to retailers like Wal-Mart and Dick's Sporting
Goods Inc, has secured $2.5 million in
debtor-in-possession financing.
Prince said it will use the bankruptcy process to develop a
more competitive business model.
"We anticipate to emerge from this period as a more
efficient, performance racquet sports brand with a more
competitive model in the market, while eliminating the economic
constraints that have prohibited the brand from achieving its
potential," chief executive Gordon Boggis said in a statement.
The case is In re:Prince Sports Inc et al., U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No:12-11439.