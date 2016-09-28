MOVES-Principal Global names Tim Stumpff as Europe CEO

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 Principal Global Investors, the asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc appointed Tim Stumpff as chief executive to the firm's European business.
Stumpff was most recently president of hedge fund investor Liongate Capital Management.
Principal Global bought a 55 percent stake in Liongate Capital in 2013 and began a process of closing the firm last year, after fee-conscious investors withdrew too much money from its funds.
Stumpff will succeed Nick Lyster who assumed the newly created role of global head of wealth advisory services, Principal Global said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.