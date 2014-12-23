MOVES-Principal names Thomas Cheong VP of North Asia for Principal International

Dec 23 Investment management company Principal
Financial Group appointed Thomas Cheong as vice
president of North Asia for Principal International.
Cheong will join in early January from Manulife Asset
Management in Taiwan where he was CEO and executive director. He
will report to Rex Auyeung, president, Principal International
(Asia).
Cheong will oversee Principal International operations and
relationships in mainland China and Hong Kong.
Principal International offers long-term savings and
retirement solutions in select Latin American and Asian emerging
markets and is a business unit of Principal Financial Group.
