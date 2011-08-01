UPDATE 1-Principal Financial Q2 profit beats estimates

* Q2 oper EPS $0.73 vs est $0.72
* Q2 EPS $0.80 vs $0.42 year ago
* Assets under management up 18 pct to $335.8 bln
Aug 1 Insurer and asset manager Principal
Financial Group posted a quarterly profit marginally
above analysts' expectations helped mainly by higher revenue
from its retirement and investor services segment.
For the second quarter, net income available to common
shareholders was $258 million, or 80 cents a share, compared
with $134.0 million, or 42 cents a share a year ago.
Operating profit -- excluding investment losses and gains --
was 73 cents a share.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 72 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Retirement and Investor Services segment operating earnings
were $161.3 million, compared with $129.0 million a year ago.
Shares of the Des Moines, Iowa-based company closed at
$27.42 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)