UPDATE 1-Principal Financial Q2 profit beats estimates

Aug 1 Insurer and asset manager Principal Financial Group posted a quarterly profit marginally above analysts' expectations helped mainly by higher revenue from its retirement and investor services segment.

For the second quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $258 million, or 80 cents a share, compared with $134.0 million, or 42 cents a share a year ago.

Operating profit -- excluding investment losses and gains -- was 73 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 72 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Retirement and Investor Services segment operating earnings were $161.3 million, compared with $129.0 million a year ago.

Shares of the Des Moines, Iowa-based company closed at $27.42 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)