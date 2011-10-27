UPDATE 2-Principal Financial Q3 profit lags Street, ups div

* Q3 oper EPS $0.61 vs est $0.71

* Net investment income down 6 pct

* Raises annual dividend by 27 pct (Adds dividend raise, loss from liquidation of Executive Life and background)

Oct 27 - Insurer and asset manager Principal Financial Group posted a quarterly operating profit below analysts' expectations, hurt by weaker investment income and higher expenses, but raised its annual dividend 27 percent.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based provider of life insurance and retirement investment products said it completed its share repurchase programs and will pay 70 cents per share as annual dividend to shareholders of record as of Nov. 10.

July-September net income available to common shareholders halved to $63.7 million, or 20 cents a share, from $142.2 million, or 44 cents a share, a year ago.

Principal took an after-tax loss of $79.4 million for the liquidation of Executive Life Insurance Company of New York, its share of obligations under industry guaranty agreements. Executive Life went into rehabilitation in 1991, and New York authorities moved to liquidate it in September.

Principal's operating profit -- excluding investment losses and gains -- was 61 cents a share, against analysts' expectations of 71 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's operating revenue rose 1.5 percent to $2.02 billion on higher revenue from segments such as principal global investors, principal international and US insurance solutions.

Insurers face lower returns on investments as the Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates low to stimulate the weak U.S. economy.

Principal's net investment income fell 6 percent to $840 million and expenses rose about 5 percent to $1.77 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $28.47 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)