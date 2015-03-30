版本:
CORRECTED-MOVES-Principal Global Investors names Helly Pilavachi director of European fund distribution

(Corrects to Helly Pilavachi from Helly Pilavach in the second and third paragraphs)

March 30 Principal Global Investors, the asset management arm of Principal Financial Group Inc, appointed Helly Pilavachi as director of European fund distribution.

The New York-based company said Pilavachi will be based in London and will focus on sales and business development in French-speaking Europe.

Pilavachi, who was appointed in January, will report to Nicholas Lyster, Principal Global's chief executive and Andrea Muller, head of international distribution.

She has over 19 years of experience in developing sales in Europe and the Middle East and was previously director of European sales at J O Hambro Capital Management Ltd.

Principal Global has assets under management of $331.1 billion as at Dec. 31. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
