Credit Suisse says placing 3.69 pct Prisa stake in Mediaset Spain

UPDATE 3-Credit Suisse pay revolt rumbles on even after concessions
* ISS, Glass Lewis still oppose parts of proposed compensation
MADRID, April 10 Credit Suisse on Thursday said it had received a mandate from Spain's Prisa to place a 3.69 percent stake the company holds in the local unit of Italy's Mediaset with institutional investors.
The stake, worth around 120 million euros ($166.6 million), will be sold through an accelerated book building process, Credit Suisse said in a notice to the stock market regulator. ($1 = 0.7204 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* ISS, Glass Lewis still oppose parts of proposed compensation
OSLO, April 18 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote in favour of Credit Suisse's planned payouts to senior managers following a recent bonus cut, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday.
* Credit suisse shareholder advisor ethos says credit suisse remunerations are still too high in light of the chf 2.7 billion loss posted by credit suisse in 2016