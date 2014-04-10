版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 4月 11日 星期五 01:15 BJT

Credit Suisse says placing 3.69 pct Prisa stake in Mediaset Spain

MADRID, April 10 Credit Suisse on Thursday said it had received a mandate from Spain's Prisa to place a 3.69 percent stake the company holds in the local unit of Italy's Mediaset with institutional investors.

The stake, worth around 120 million euros ($166.6 million), will be sold through an accelerated book building process, Credit Suisse said in a notice to the stock market regulator. ($1 = 0.7204 Euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer. Editing by Jane Merriman)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐