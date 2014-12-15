Google faces $18 mln fine for web privacy violations - Dutch watchdog

AMSTERDAM Dec 15 Google could be
fined up 15 million euros ($18.6 million) if it does not stop
violating the privacy of Internet users in the Netherlands, the
Dutch data protection agency said on Monday.
The U.S. company is breaching the country's data protection
act by using people's private information such as browsing
history and location data to target them with customised ads,
the Data Protection Authority (DPA) said.
The regulator gave Google until the end of February to
change how it handles the data it collects from individual web
users.
The company's handling of user data under its new privacy
guidelines, introduced in 2012, has also been under
investigation in five other European countries - France,
Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain.
"This has been ongoing since 2012 and we hope our patience
will no longer be tested," said Jacob Kohnstamm, chairman of the
Dutch DPA.
Google combines data from search engine queries, emails,
third-party websites tracking or "cookies", location data and
video browsing to customise advertising.
"This combining occurs without Google adequately informing
the users in advance and without the company asking for consent.
This is in breach of the law," the DPA said.
It ordered the company to stop the violations or face
incremental fines up to a maximum of 15 million euros. It said
Google must start informing users of its actions and seeking
their consent.
A Google spokesman could not be immediately reached for
comment.
($1 = 0.8051 euros)
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Pravin Char)