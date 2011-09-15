UPDATE 1-US proposes kids' online privacy rule update

* FTC proposes changes to rule on kids' online privacy
* Extends safeguards to mobile applications, platforms
* Adds provision addressing location-tracking
(Rewrites with further details of proposal, reaction)
By Jasmin Melvin
Sept 15 A proposed update of the U.S. online
privacy rule for children would revise definitions of personal
information and beef up parental consent mechanisms to reflect
technological changes.
The Federal Trade Commission plan would modify its
Children's Online Privacy Protection Rule that gives parents a
say over what information websites and other online providers
can collect about children under the age of 13.
"In this era of rapid technological change, kids are often
tech savvy but judgment poor," FTC Chairman Jon Leibowitz said
in a statement on Thursday.
The FTC plan makes clear that privacy protections apply
when a child is on a cell phone, playing interactive games
online or participating in a virtual world. It further
clarifies that the law requires parental consent before
behaviorally profiling a child.
The Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) of
1998 requires websites and online service operators to obtain
verifiable consent from parents before collecting, using or
disclosing personal information of children.
New consent mechanisms, such as video-conferencing and
electronic scans of signed consent forms, are added under the
FTC's proposal. The commission wants to eliminate a form of
parental consent known as "email plus," that allows operators
to obtain consent through an email to the parent, coupled with
another step.
"We want to ensure that the COPPA Rule is effective in
helping parents protect their children online, without
unnecessarily burdening online businesses," Leibowitz said.
The FTC implemented the privacy law in 2000 with its rule
that has not been updated since, despite a 2005 review.
"One of the biggest changes is the rapid growth of mobile
and how quickly it has penetrated into the children's
marketplace," American University communications professor
Kathryn Montgomery said of the need to update the rule.
Montgomery led the campaign to have COPPA enacted in 1998.
She told a conference call with reporters that greater
sophistication in behavioral targeting and tracking in recent
years also warranted updates to the rule.
The FTC's proposal updates the definition of "personal
information" to require parental permission before identifiers
like IP addresses and tracking cookies could be collected while
children surf the Internet.
Location information, often collected by mobile devices and
applications, would also be added to the list of covered
personal information.
Lawmakers have raised concerns that tech companies may not
be doing enough to safeguard their customers' privacy in favor
of selling location data to potential advertisers.
Representatives Edward Markey and Joe Barton praised the
FTC's proposed revisions, which include many of the same
safeguards the lawmakers introduced in May with their
bipartisan Do Not Track Kids Act.
The online industry expressed a commitment to protecting
children but had concerns about some of the revisions, such as
eliminating the "sliding scale" approach that determines the
required method of consent based on how a website intends to
use a child's personal information.
"It would be a disservice to our children - and the U.S.
economy - if our regulations unnecessarily inhibited growth in
new areas such as mobile technology," said Linda Woolley,
executive vice president of Washington operations for the
Direct Marketing Association.
The FTC is seeking comment on the proposal until Nov. 28.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin in Washington; Editing by Tim
Dobbyn)