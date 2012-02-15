Skewered by politics, corporate jets set for rebound

| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Feb 15 Vilified from the
presidential pulpit, an occupied Wall Street and even the
Republican presidential campaign, one of the ultimate symbols of
indulgence -- the private jet -- appears poised for a rebound.
Sales of corporate jets in the United States plummeted with
the global financial crisis, and the reputation of the
time-saving luxury for the ultra-rich sank even further thanks
to bailout-receiving executives who traveled hats in hand to
Washington on swanky private aircraft.
Confidence among the very rich is improving with the
Spectrem Millionaire Investor Confidence Index, while still
neutral, rising for the third straight month in January to its
highest level since June 2011. Industry experts say demand
should follow, and even a White House proposal to end a tax
break for private jets has yet to damp sentiment.
"We've got three years of pent-up demand, and it looks like
2012 will start an uptick," said New Jersey-based private
aviation analyst Brian Foley.
Private-aircraft orders plunged nearly 35 percent in the
year after markets cratered and the financial system nearly
collapsed.
From a peak of 1,313 planes delivered in 2008, total
worldwide shipments of business jets fell 42 percent during the
following two years, with 764 jets valued at $18 billion
delivered in 2010, according to data from the General Aviation
Manufacturers Association.
The slump has affected jet manufacturers Cessna
and Hawker Beechcraft,
which laid off half their workforce, costing some
20,000 jobs across the industry since 2008.
During a trade show earlier this month held by the National
Business Aviation Association in New Orleans, an undercurrent of
optimism tinged the banter among agents showing off aircraft
ranging from a seven-passenger, $8 million Embraer Phenom 300
to a 13-passenger, $38 million Gulfstream
450.
The industry is taking heart from reports by Honeywell
Aerospace, which noted in its latest Business Aviation Outlook
that the business jet industry "appears positioned to begin
another period of expansion in 2012," and by aviation
electronics company Rockwell Collins, which said its sales to
business and regional aviation manufacturers increased 19
percent in the fourth quarter of 2011.
In October, Honeywell forecast that deliveries of private
jets would rise 3 percent to 5 percent in 2012. Textron Inc
forecast 11 percent revenue growth for 2012, largely on the
strength of its Cessna corporate jet and Bell helicopter units.
Analysts also point to healthy U.S. corporate profit growth
and nearly $1 trillion of idle cash on the balance sheets of
Standard & Poor's 500 companies alone.
Eli Flint, regional sales director for shared-ownership jet
company Flight Options LLC, said in New Orleans his company's
flights in and out of the city increased more than 30 percent
last year. "And we had a double-digit percentage increase in
sales across the country," he said.
None of a half-dozen fractional owners contacted by Flint on
behalf of Reuters would agree to be interviewed on the record,
perhaps mindful of the criticism of the nation's wealthiest 1
percent from Occupy Wall Street protesters.
They may have taken their cue from President Barack Obama,
who has evoked the image of the spoiled corporate jet owner ever
since the Big Three auto executives in 2008 and then bank
executives in 2009 committed a political faux pas by flying to
bailout meeting in Washington in private jets.
Obama backed his rhetoric with a provision in his 2013
proposed budget that would repeal an accelerated depreciation
tax break for corporate jet owners, which the White House
estimates would raise $3 billion in tax revenue over a decade.
"Things like that (accelerated depreciation) can help the
industry get moving again," Foley said. "It might make
(potential buyers) think twice, but it's not going to kill the
industry."
The proposal "doesn't change our practices or our pricing,"
said Flight Options LLC's Regional Sales Director Eli Flint
said.
The industry even took an unexpected hit from one of the
Republicans seeking his party's presidential nomination. Rick
Santorum, speaking in New Hampshire in January, took a shot at
wealthy Republican presidential primary rival Mitt Romney as a
jet flew overhead.
"It's probably Romney flying in," Santorum said, according
to the Los Angeles Times. "A private plane, I suspect." It was a
Southwest jet, the Times reported, and Santorum has since rented
his own private campaign plane.
Even so, CEOs just seem to love stepping into a plush cabin,
sliding into a soft leather swivel seat and enjoying a
made-to-order meal during a silky-smooth ride somewhere above
40,000 feet -- especially considering the time it takes to fly
commercial.
"Time is the greatest luxury, and that's the beauty of
private aviation," said Larry Bean, executive editor of
ultra-affluent consumer magazine Robb Report, which recently
featured a $10 million Bombardier Learjet in its aviation
section. "If you have the means to afford it, why wouldn't you
use a private jet?"