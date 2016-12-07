UPDATE 4-PrivateBancorp delays shareholder vote on CIBC takeover

* PrivateBancorp says shareholders need more time
* U.S. election result cited as factor by shareholders
* CIBC says committed to deal on current terms
* PrivateBancorp had anticipated rejection -sources
(Adds shares, background on decision to postpone)
By Matt Scuffham
TORONTO, Dec 7 PrivateBancorp on
Wednesday postponed a shareholder vote due Thursday on a
proposed takeover by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce,
raising doubts about whether the deal will proceed.
CIBC, Canada's fifth biggest lender, said in June it planned
to buy Chicago-based PrivateBancorp in a $3.8 billion
cash-and-share deal, its biggest ever acquisition. Major
Canadian banks are looking for growth in the United States to
offset sluggish activity in their domestic market.
However, some PrivateBancorp shareholders have argued in
recent weeks the prospect of higher interest rates, revised
banking regulation and a lower corporate tax rate in the United
States following Donald Trump's victory in the Nov. 8
presidential election means the bank may be worth more.
"In view of the significant changes to trading market
conditions over the past few weeks, we believe it is in the best
interests of all of PrivateBancorp's stockholders to have
additional time to consider the value and long-term strategic
benefits of this transaction," PrivateBancorp said.
Sources familiar with the matter said PrivateBancorp delayed
the vote because it anticipated shareholders rejecting the deal.
PrivateBancorp and CIBC mutually agreed the postponement was
prudent in the circumstances, they said.
Barclays analyst John Aiken said the postponed vote
increased the likelihood CIBC will be forced to raise its offer.
"In our opinion, CIBC's management will struggle between its
desire to pursue its U.S. ambitions through this vehicle and
maintaining the relative prudence of its original offer," Aiken
said. "While we do not anticipate a sweetened bid from CIBC, we
do admit that the likelihood is far from remote."
Proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis and Egan-Jones on Thursday
recommended PrivateBancorp's shareholders vote in favor of the
sale to CIBC, but ISS, another proxy firm, recommended
PrivateBancorp shareholders vote against it.
Last week, Alpine Associates Management, PrivateBancorp's
14th biggest shareholder, said it intended to vote against the
deal, saying the outlook for regional banks in the United States
had dramatically improved since the U.S. election.
PrivateBancorp said it remained committed to the transaction
and to working with CIBC to obtain the necessary regulatory and
shareholder approvals. It said it expected to set a new date for
the shareholder vote in the first quarter of 2017.
Shares in CIBC were up 0.3 percent in early trading with
PrivateBancorp down 0.2 percent.
CIBC said it still wanted to complete the deal on the agreed
terms.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Frances Kerry, Paul
Simao and Meredith Mazzilli)