UPDATE 1-Canada's CIBC completes $5 billion PrivateBancorp buy

(Adds interview with CIBC chief executive)
TORONTO, June 23 Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce has completed the $5 billion acquisition of
Chicago-based PrivateBancorp, which will help it
diversify from its domestic market, it said on Friday.
CIBC, Canada's fifth-biggest lender, has the biggest
exposure to the country's housing markets. Concerns are mounting
about falling home prices in Toronto and Vancouver, and the bank
has long coveted a major U.S. acquisition.
CIBC Chief Executive Officer Victor Dodig said he had talked
about a deal with PrivateBank CEO Larry Richman for almost three
years.
"PrivateBank has always been part of our medium- to
long-term strategy," Dodig said in an interview.
The combined U.S. business will be renamed CIBC beginning in
the fourth quarter, and Richman will run it as group head for
the U.S. region.
Dodig said the bank would focus on integrating the two
businesses for the next two years but left an option open to
make acquisitions in wealth management.
"There's so much opportunity to grow it organically," he
said.
CIBC is paying $2.4 billion in cash and the remainder in
shares. It expects the acquisition will add to its earnings
within three years.
