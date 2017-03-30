CORRECTED-CIBC raises offer for PrivateBancorp to about $4.9 billion

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 24
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say "earlier $3.8 billion offer" not "earlier $2.9 billion offer")
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc ahead of a June deadline.
CIBC said it offered about $4.9 billion in cash and stock, up from the earlier $3.8 billion offer.
CIBC announced the acquisition in June last year, but the plan has been in doubt since PrivateBancorp postponed a shareholder vote to approve it in December after some investors said they would reject the offer. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,491 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * Soldiers will be deployed to key sites in Britain to boost security as the country raised its terror threat to the highest level of "critical" following a suicide attack in Manchester that killed 22 people, including children. * GLENCORE: U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said on Tuesday it was not in talks with Swiss mining and commodities group Glencore Pl
* A spun off, listed Pay-tv unit could fetch up to 120 billion rand - analysts