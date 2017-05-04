UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash

* Cash component increased by $3 per share
* Deal still values PrivateBancorp at $4.9 billion
* PrivateBanc shareholders will get next CIBC dividend
* CIBC says bid is "best and final offer"
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12
By Matt Scuffham
May 4 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
increased the cash element of its offer for Chicago-based
PrivateBancorp Inc on Thursday in a final $4.9 billion
bid to push the deal through ahead of a May 12 shareholder vote.
The cash-and-share offer restored the initial valuation of
PrivateBancorp from CIBC's previous bid, offsetting a drop in
the Canadian bank's shares driven by concerns about its housing
market exposure that had eroded the earlier offer's stock-based
component.
Canada's fifth-biggest lender, which is the most exposed to
the country's housing markets, is keen to diversify its revenue
stream and reduce reliance on its domestic market amid fears of
a housing bubble in Toronto.
Pressure on CIBC to increase its offer for a second time
intensified on Monday when shareholder advisory firm
Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended
PrivateBancorp shareholders vote against it. ISS cited concerns
about Canada's housing market as one factor behind the
recommendation.
An earlier shareholder vote was postponed in December after
some PrivateBancorp investors had indicated they would reject
CIBC's first offer.
CIBC has long coveted a major U.S. acquisition and
PrivateBancorp looked to tick all the boxes by providing CIBC a
platform to expand into the United States and offer U.S. banking
services to Canadian clients. Meanwhile, regional U.S. banks
have been consolidating in response to tough market
conditions.
The initial $3.8 billion offer, pitched last June at what
was then a healthy premium to PrivateBancorp's market value,
seemed set for smooth passage to completion before Donald
Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election in November
sent U.S. banking shares soaring.
Expectations of higher interest rates, lighter banking
regulation and a lower corporate tax rate following Trump's
election helped PrivateBancorp shares rise by more than a third,
leaving CIBC with no choice but to pay more if it wanted to
complete the deal.
CIBC raised its takeover offer by 20 percent to about $4.9
billion in March.
However, CIBC's U.S.-listed shares subsequently fell by
nearly 10 percent, reducing the value of the share-based
component of that offer.
CIBC said on Thursday it would offer an additional $3 in
cash for each PrivateBancorp share, raising the cash element to
$27.20 per share. It left the stock component unchanged at
0.4176 of its shares for each of the U.S. bank's shares.
The Canadian bank also pushed back the cut-off date for
shareholders to receive its next quarterly dividend so that
PrivateBancorp shareholders will be eligible for the payout,
worth $0.39 per PrivateBancorp share, based on the last
quarter's dividend.
"We believe that this does materially increase the
likelihood of success," Barclays analyst John Aiken said.
The moves restored the overall value of the offer to $60.43
per share.
Shares in CIBC were down 1.2 percent at 11:10 a.m. EST while
shares in PrivateBancorp were up 3.6 percent to $59.57, 1.4
percent below the offer price.
CIBC said the latest bid was its "best and final offer to
the PrivateBancorp stockholders."
