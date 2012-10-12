版本:
New Issue-PrivateBancorp sells $125 mln in notes

Oct 12 PrivateBancorp Inc on Thursday
sold $125 million of subordinated debentures, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: PRIVATEBANCORP

AMT $125 MLN    COUPON 7.125 PCT   MATURITY    10/30/2042  
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 25       FIRST PAY   01/30/2013
MOODY'S NR      YIELD N/A          SETTLEMENT  10/18/2012   
S&P NR          SPREAD N/A         PAY FREQ    QUARTERLY
FITCH NR        MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

