British private bank goes the extra furlong for clients

| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 When Royal Ascot gets under way
on Tuesday, the race meeting's official bank will be continuing
a tradition almost as old as the event that remains one of the
highlights of the British aristocracy's Social Season.
Family-owned Weatherbys Bank, responsible for taking in
entry fees, paying out prizes and handling accounts of racehorse
owners, was founded in 1770 and has spent almost a quarter of a
millennium as the bank of choice for British horse racing.
More recently, however, it has moved into the highly
fragmented private banking arena, where local banks with balance
sheets of only a few billion pounds fight it out against titans
such as JPMorgan, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)
and HSBC.
In spite of an environment in which some of the biggest
banks have imploded, the precocious challengers continue to
grow.
While the titans package their private banks with asset
management services and trading platforms, Weatherbys marries
its two key businesses by entertaining clients at top racing
events.
But a bigger lure, perhaps, is the famed personal touch
offered by private banks. A few years ago, one client rang the
bank when he realised while shopping that he had forgotten his
wallet. Weatherbys, understanding the importance wearing one's
top hat at Ascot, saved the day.
"We managed to arrange payment over the phone so the client
could buy his top hat and travel on to Ascot," said Roger
Weatherby, the seventh generation of the family to lead the
bank.
DEFYING THE ODDS
That level of service is a big draw for clients such as
Jerry Gilmore, a retired surgeon who has been a Weatherbys
client for nine years. "Trusting my banking to a smaller
business with a secure heritage has been a far better experience
than when I used larger banks," he said.
The numbers support Weatherby's claim that the bank has
defied the odds. Its banking business - comprising private
banking, race banking and an asset finance unit - grew 30
percent in the three years to 2013, bringing total assets to
almost 322 million pounds ($504.8 million). Deposits grew 35
percent to 288 million pounds.
Weatherby says that the private banking arm, where only 25
percent of clients have links to racing, has been a big
contributor, picking up clients from larger competitors who,
distracted by other problems, have taken their eye off the ball.
But his isn't the only bank that has been growing. Records
from Companies House show that Adam & Co, a private bank in the
RBS stable, increased deposits by 10.5 percent to 1.9 billion
pounds last year. HSBC's UK private bank lost 165 million pounds
of deposits over the same period, but still had 5.4 billion
pounds at the end of 2012.
C. Hoare & Co, another family-owned bank, increased deposits
by 268 million pounds to 2.07 billion pounds in the year to
March 2012.
"I don't think it's right to say that a smaller player has
an advantage," said Jeremy Jensen, private banking leader at
PricewaterhouseCoopers' London practice. "There's no one
business model. There are small, medium and large players, all
of whom are doing well, and conversely not doing well."
Beyond the big versus small debate, clients see safety in
the heritage and conservatism of the bank, Weatherby says.
Weatherbys' capital cushion is a very comfy Tier 1 ratio of
more than 16 percent, against the 9 percent demanded by EU
regulators. While most banks borrow so they can lend more than
they've taken in, the Weatherbys loan book amounts to less than
half the deposits.
Presentation of financial information to clients is also
different. "It's a very, very simple balance sheet and
profit-and-loss (statement); you could pick it up and read it
and understand the whole thing in about five minutes," said
Adrian Crichton, private banking director at Weatherbys.
Accounts for larger banks are provided quarterly and can run
for several hundred pages. The private banking offshoots
typically file shorter accounts to Companies House.
MORTGAGES FOR MILLIONAIRES
Sebastian Dovey, managing partner of London-based wealth
manager Scorpio Partnership, said that increases in funds placed
with independent banks did not always mean they were taking
clients from the larger houses.
"Because of the depositor protection scheme, particularly
with larger accounts, there has been quite a strong push towards
prudently distributing it across multiple banks," he said.
But Weatherbys is also a lender, advancing money against
art, share portfolios and homes.
"The other banks have pulled in their horns generally, but
also some large building societies have completely come out of
the million-pound-plus mortgage," Weatherby said.
The bank's maximum mortgage is 5 million pounds and loans
are typically for 40 percent of the purchase price. Loan losses
have been "remarkably low", Weatherby said.
Ambitions for the future are for organic growth, with an
open mind to small acquisitions. Low risk is key, with Weatherby
viewing his generation as the "guardians" for those to follow.
"If there are areas of business that you haven't quite
tackled, then there is another generation that can take that
opportunity and run with it in their time," he said.
For now, however, the focus is on making this a productive
Ascot, helping clients through one of the highlights of the
British racing calendar.