DEALTALK-MBK's Tesco unit buy shows local know-how key to Asia deals

By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Sept 10 Global private equity firms
learnt the hard way this week that local know-how is worth more
than deep pockets or international clout to clinch Asian M&A
deals when they lost out to regional rival MBK Partners in a
$6.1 billion takeover.
British retailer Tesco plc said on Monday it is
selling its South Korean arm Homeplus to a group led by
Seoul-based MBK.
U.S. private equity titans KKR & Co and Carlyle
Group had also vied in a four-month auction for what is
Asia-Pacific's largest private equity deal ever, sources had
told Reuters.
"What's unique here is MBK has been able to step up to
something of a scale that was unprecedented for an Asia fund,"
said Oliver Stratton at consultancy firm Alvarez & Marsal.
"This clearly puts them on the map."
MBK, which manages $8.2 billion, was founded by 52-year-old
Korean-American Michael Kim nearly a decade ago. Kim grabbed the
spotlight in 2013 with the purchase of ING's South
Korean business for $1.5 billion, an auction that drew interest
from Metlife Inc and AIA Group, among others.
Kim did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.
Other Asian buyout firms, including Affinity Equity
Partners, Hony Capital, CITIC Capital and Pacific Equity
Partners, too have been active in recent years, largely in
smaller deals.
What helped MBK clinch the Tesco deal was its deep
understanding of the South Korean regulatory landscape and
strong connections with domestic institutions that enabled it to
put forward a better bid, people familiar with the Tesco sale
process said.
Early on in the process, MBK sought the financial backing of
South Korea's national pension fund for its bid. That and MBK's
homegrown status helped quell concerns of trade unions and
politicians about the deal, in a country where anti-foreigner
sentiment has doomed some private equity exits, the people told
Reuters.
On its website, MBK advertises itself as "owned and operated
by Asians".
The loss to MBK comes at an uncomfortable time for global
private equity firms, some of whom have recently raised Asia
dedicated funds, underscoring the region's importance to them.
Overall, private equity firms in Asia have an estimated $113
billion warchest, data provider Preqin says.
With deals as large as the Tesco one hard to come by in
Asia, the pressure on global firms to profitably deploy their
cash pile is bound to increase. They may also have to bid
aggressively for deals and invest more to build their
capabilities in Asia, which will weigh on their returns, some
bankers say.
(Additioanl reporting by Joyce Lee in SEOUL; Reporting by Denny
Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)