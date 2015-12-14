Bain Capital raises $3 bln for Asia private equity fund -WSJ

BRIEF-Fintech Acquisition says IPO of 15.3 mln shares priced at $10.00/shr
NEW YORK Dec 13 Private equity firm Bain Capital LLC has closed a new Asia-focused fund that raised $3 billion, exceeding the fund's initial target of $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing a source familiar with the situation.
The fund will begin making investments next year and will invest in a range of sectors from consumer products to financial services, the Journal reported, citing the unnamed source. Bain's own executives have committed $250 million to invest alongside the fund, the source told the newspaper.
A source familiar with the matter also told Reuters that Bain had raised $3 billion for the fund. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Gui Qing Koh; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Regions reports full year 2016 earnings of $1.1 billion, up 10 percent over the prior year, and earnings per share of $0.87, up 16 percent
* Not to refer anticipated acquisition by ACCO Europe Limited of Esselte Group Holdings AB to a phase 2 investigation (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)