BRIEF-Private Equity Holding says Q1 comprehensive loss amounts to EUR 0.2 million

BRIEF-Kudelski and Advance Magazine Publishers sign patent license agreement
* Kudelski Group and Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. sign patent license agreement
July 31Private Equity Holding AG :
* Said on Wednesday comprehensive loss for first three months of the financial year 2014/2015 amounts to EUR 0.2 million
* Said as of June 30 net asset value per share stood at EUR 66.43 (CHF 80.67), up 0.8% (in EUR) versus March 31
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Kudelski Group and Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. sign patent license agreement
FRANKFURT, April 24 European spot electricity prices rose sharply on Monday as cooler weather lifted consumption while renewables output was low and French nuclear supply tightened further.
SAO PAULO, April 24 Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd are in talks with the controlling bloc of Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas SA for a buyout, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.