版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 17:33 BJT

BRIEF-Private Equity Holding says Q1 comprehensive loss amounts to EUR 0.2 million

July 31Private Equity Holding AG :

* Said on Wednesday comprehensive loss for first three months of the financial year 2014/2015 amounts to EUR 0.2 million

* Said as of June 30 net asset value per share stood at EUR 66.43 (CHF 80.67), up 0.8% (in EUR) versus March 31

