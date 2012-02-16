Canadian private equity deals soared in 2011-CVCA

TORONTO Feb 16 Canadian Private equity
activity soared in 2011, eclipsing year-ago figures amid
blockbuster deals like the C$2.1 billion ($2.1 billion)
acquisition of Husky International by the OMERS pension fund and
Berkshire Partners.
Disclosed buyout and private equity disbursements for the
year totaled C$11.5 billion, up 69 percent over 2010, when deal
values were C$6.8 billion, according to a report prepared by the
Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA)
and research partner Thomson Reuters.
The number of deals disclosed in the year rose to a record
235 last year, up 38 percent from 170 in 2010.