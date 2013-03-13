U.S. judge allows private equity collusion lawsuit to proceed

March 13 A federal judge said some of the
world's largest private equity firms must face a lawsuit in
which they were accused of colluding to drive down prices on
companies they sought to buy, harming shareholders of the
acquired businesses.
U.S. District Judge Edward Harrington in Boston said
investors may pursue a claim that there was an "overarching
agreement" among defendants to refrain from "jumping" each
other's announced transactions.
The civil antitrust lawsuit had been brought in 2007 against
11 private equity firms including Bain Capital Partners LLC,
Blackstone Group LP, Carlyle Group LP, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm, KKR & Co
and TPG Capital Management LP.
Plaintiffs in the case include shareholders in more than two
dozen formerly publicly-traded companies that were bought by the
firms between 2003 and 2007. These shareholders claimed to have
lost billions of dollars because of the firms' conspiracy to
artificially deflate takeover prices.