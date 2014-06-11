UPDATE 2-Goldman, Bain to pay $121 mln in LBO collusion settlement

(Adds comments, emails, legal fees)
By Jonathan Stempel
June 11 Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay
$67 million and Bain Capital Partners LLC will pay $54 million
to settle their portions of a lawsuit accusing several big
private equity firms of conspiring not to outbid each other in
takeovers.
The preliminary settlement with former shareholders of
companies acquired in leveraged buyouts from 2003 to 2007 was
disclosed in papers filed on Wednesday in Boston federal court,
and requires approval by U.S. District Judge William Young.
Goldman and Bain did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to
settle. Five defendants remain: Blackstone Group, Carlyle
Group, KKR & Co, Silver Lake Partners and TPG
Capital Management. A trial is set for Nov. 3.
The December 2007 lawsuit, which has shined a light on how
Wall Street operates behind the scenes, accused private equity
firms of running an "overarching" conspiracy not to outbid, or
"jump," each other after transactions were announced.
Goldman was a defendant because of buyouts involving its
private equity arm.
Eight buyouts totaling more than $100 billion were part of
the case: movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Inc, food
service company Aramark Corp, chipmaker Freescale Semiconductor
Inc, casino operator Harrah's Entertainment Inc, hospital chain
HCA Inc, pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc, software maker
SunGard Data Systems Inc and power company TXU Corp.
TXU later changed its name to Energy Future Holdings.
"The plaintiffs saw an LBO market that was not working
competitively, and shareholders were not receiving competitive
prices," said Christopher Burke, a partner at Scott & Scott
representing the plaintiffs, in an interview.
He added: "It is harder to settle multi-defendant lawsuits
in one fell swoop, and this may portend breaking the logjam."
Goldman spokeswoman Andrea Raphael said the bank is pleased
to settle. Bain spokesman Ernesto Anguilla in a statement said
it was best to "put this matter behind us in light of the costs
and distraction of six years of litigation."
Blackstone and Carlyle declined to comment. A KKR
spokeswoman said the lawsuit lacks merit. A TPG spokesman said
that firm disputes the allegations and expects to prevail at a
trial. Silver Lake did not respond to a request for comment.
The lawsuit originally accused the defendants and other
firms of conspiring to deflate prices in 27 buyouts worth about
a quarter-trillion dollars.
Another federal judge in March 2013 found a lack of evidence
for that claim, and narrowed focus to jumping.
Much of the case was has been built on emails.
In one, Blackstone President Hamilton "Tony" James emailed
KKR co-founder George Roberts that he would "much rather work
with you guys than against you," and that "in opposition we can
cost each other a lot of money."
The plaintiffs' lawyers may seek fees of up to 27.5 percent
of the settlement funds, plus up to $10 million for costs.
Goldman and Bain agreed to help the plaintiffs authenticate
documents that could be used at trial.
The case is Dahl et al v. Bain Capital Partners LLC et al,
U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 07-12388.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese and Cynthia Osterman)