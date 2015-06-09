Former Centrica boss to head $5 bln energy investment fund

COLUMN-Copper market focus shifts back to unpredictable supply: Andy Home
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
LONDON, June 9 The former boss of British energy company Centrica Sam Laidlaw will head a new $5 billion fund backed by private equity firms Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners to buy oil and gas assets worldwide.
The London-based platform, Neptune Oil and Gas, will focus on investing in large-scale fields and companies in the North Sea, North Africa and Southeast Asia struggling in the wake of the sharp drop in oil prices over the past year. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped and Asian shares were on the defensive on Monday as worries about President Donald Trump's protectionist policies outweighed optimism that he will follow through on promises of tax cuts and other stimulus.