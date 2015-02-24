New oil rush? Private equity starts to buy into energy assets

* Private equity firms looking at oil sector opportunities
* Judgment call on when oil price will rebound
* Energy sector the talk of Berlin private equity meeting
By Arno Schuetze and Freya Berry
BERLIN, Feb 24 Earning $7 on the dollar is any
investor's dream. Buyout group Apollo has shown with its
investment in oil exploration and production company Athlon
Energy that such reveries can become reality.
A slump in oil prices has spurred activity among private
equity investors around the world hoping for their own bumper
returns by scooping up assets on the cheap.
"Clearly what you're seeing in the energy market with the
cataclysmic fall in oil prices - halved in such a short period -
I think you will have haves and have nots," said Leon Black,
founding partner at Apollo.
"We along with others in our industry are dusting off
(opportunities)," added Black, speaking at the annual private
equity SuperReturn conference in Berlin.
Global crude prices almost halved to around $60 a
barrel in the past 12 months, slashing company values, forcing
budget cuts and putting more than $150 billion of oil and gas
exploration projects in jeopardy this year.
The time may look right for investments now, but what if oil
prices continue to fall or fail to rebound for years?
Indeed, despite the Athlon deal, the value of Apollo's
overall portfolio suffered in the final three months of 2014
because of a markdown in the equity value of some other
energy-related companies, or their loans and bonds.
"You're catching a falling knife," said Simon Henry, chief
financial officer at Royal Dutch Shell, explaining
limits on dealmaking in the sector.
While some investors are taking a wait-and-see stance,
others are more bullish.
"I think when these knifes are falling is when the
opportunities actually present themselves. Everyone is running
in the opposite direction," Joseph Landy, co-CEO of Warburg
Pincus told Reuters. The private equity group is flush with cash
after closing an energy-focused fund in October.
ACTIVITY PICKS UP
While several funds are working out their strategy quietly,
afraid to tip off rivals, others like Blackstone are
more vocal about it.
"Our people are scrambling and trying to come up for air, we
are very busy looking at specific deals," Blackstone's President
Tony James said last month.
Already, buyout groups' activity in the oil and gas sector
has picked up significantly.
They poured $31 billion into the oil and gas sector in 2014,
clearly outstripping the $8 billion in investments that sponsors
have invested in the sector over the five prior years, according
to ThomsonReuters data.
After equity investments in the software sector, oil and gas
came in second on buyout groups' shopping list last year.
"In the long-term the equilibrium point of oil prices is in
the $70-85 range. The question is when is it going to get there,
are we talking 9 months or 30 months? That is were the risk
lies," Warburg Pincus' Landy said.
Investment opportunities seem abundant. Based on company
filings and announcements compiled by oil and gas consultancy
1Derrick, assets worth about $112 billion are up for sale.
Half of these are North American, mostly U.S. oil and gas
shale fields such as Anadarko's Wyoming field and
Reliance Industries' Eagle Ford assets, as well as
ConocoPhillips' oil-sands operations in Canada.
Outside North America, Russian oil giant Rosneft
is offering its non-core operations while Apache has
mainly Egyptian assets for sale.
While oil majors are offloading assets to cope with lower
earnings some smaller companies are being forced to sell oil
fields, exploration and infrastructure firms to survive.
Blackstone is raising its first energy-focused credit fund
in the latest sign that private equity firms are seeing
investment opportunities among distressed assets.
Blackstone is betting that the bonds of some exploration and
production companies that rode North America's oil and natural
gas boom are now undervalued, or could be soon.
Marcel Van Poecke, managing director of Carlyle
International Energy Partners, agreed.
"After a crash like this, there is clearly more upside than
downside. This will be a great time to invest but there is no
need to rush into it, because I don't think we have seen the
bottom yet," he recently told Reuters.
