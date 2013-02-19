Private equity groups to start sale of Ista, Scandlines -sources

FRANKFURT Feb 19 Buyout firms are putting a range of German assets, such as metering firm Ista, on the block as recovering markets improve the availability of bank finance and create the most attractive exit prices for years.

The sale of energy-metering firm Ista - for which Charterhouse and CVC are expected to get up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion) - will start shortly with information packages being sent to potential bidders, several people familiar with the transaction said.

In another deal that may fetch up to 1.4 billion euros, 3i and Allianz Capital Partners will send out information on ferry group Scandlines within the next couple of days, sources close to that deal said.

Meanwhile, Montagu has hired UBS to explore options for internet service provider Host Europe, which may fetch more than 400 million euros in a sale, sources close to the transaction said.

In different deal with Hawkpoint acting as advisor, Montagu will shortly send out information on the sale of logistics group Unifeeder, for which it hopes to get 450 million euros, those sources added.

Star Capital is expecting final bids for Blohm + Voss Oil Tools before Easter in a deal organised by Macquarie that is expected to be worth 150-200 million euros.

In another deal, led by Rothschild, investor Star Capital will shortly send out information on retirement home operator Alloheim, which may also fetch up to 200 million euros, sources close to the transaction said.

The banks, investors and the companies declined to comment.